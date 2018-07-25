Real estate sales, launches highest since demonetisation in Jan-Jun 2018: Report

Housing sales rose 3% in January-June 2018 to more than 1.24 lakh units in eight major cities despite a fall in prices, Knight Frank India said. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Housing sales rose 3% in January-June 2018 to more than 1.24 lakh units in eight major cities despite a fall in prices, Knight Frank India said. The property consultant on Wednesday released its India Real Estate report, which tracks the primary property markets in eight cities: Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Ahmedabad.

“Both sales and launches have grown over the last 18 months and are at their highest level since demonetisation at approximately 124,000 and 92,000 units respectively,” the Knight report pointed out.

The report said launches of new homes in these eight cities rose 46% during the January-June period of 2018 to 91,739 from 62,738 in the year-ago period. The unsold inventory level dropped by 17% to 4,97,289 homes, it added.

The Knight Frank data showed that housing sales in Delhi-NCR increased by 5% to 18,047 units. Bengaluru saw the maximum rise in sales at 22% to 25,802 units, while Mumbai saw a marginal increase of 1% to 32,412 units. Housing sales in Hyderabad rose by 5% to 8,313 units. Ahmedabad also saw an increase of 3% to 8,087 units.

Sales in Kolkata dropped by 19% to 6,591 units. Pune, too, witnessed a fall of 6% to 16,451 units, while sales in Chennai dipped by 3% to 8,585 units.

“Despite increased launches, reduced prices, government reforms and incentives, housing demand is yet to take off,” Knight Frank India Executive Director (North) Mudassir Zaidi told reporters here.

The drop in prices intensified in Mumbai, Pune and Kolkata at 9%, 8% and 8%, respectively.

“An effective price drop of 10-15% continues in cities like Mumbai, NCR, Pune and Kolkata. Hyderabad bucks the trend with an exceptional price growth of 8%, year on year,” Zaidi said.