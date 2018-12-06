2.0 enters Rs 500 crore club in worldwide box office collections

2.0 movie is Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit film ever and the biggest Hindi hit for Rajinikanth.

New Delhi: Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s sci-fi film 2.0 has bagged over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office if all three languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu — are taken into account. In Hindi alone, 2.0 is by far the eighth biggest hit of 2018 and has bagged over Rs 132 crore in the first seven days of business. 2.0 is now a bigger hit than both Stree and Raazi.

Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore) and Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore) are the biggest Bollywood hits of the year. 2.0’s co-producer Karan Johar tweeted, “A box office phenomena. 500 crores worldwide. We at Dharma Movies are so proud to be associated with the Hindi version of this movie marvel”.

According to film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 2.0 is going to be Akshay Kumar’s biggest hit film ever. The actor has already scored a box office hattrick with Gold and Pad Man.

#2Point0 continues its winning streak... Maintains a super-strong hold on weekdays... Thu 20.25 cr, Fri 18 cr, Sat 25 cr, Sun 34 cr, Mon 13.75 cr, Tue 11.50 cr, Wed 9.50 cr. Total: ₹ 132 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2018

#2Point0 sets new benchmarks...

* Is now second highest grossing *Hindi dubbed* film, surpassing *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali [first part].

* Rajnikanth"s highest grossing film ever [#Hindi].

* Will emerge Akshay Kumar"s highest grossing film today [Thu; Day 8].

HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2018

A sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran in which Rajinikanth plays a scientist and a robot, 2.0 had opened at the box office with a first day collection of Rs 20.25 crore and on the seventh day, on Wednesday, it looked strong with Rs 9.5 crore. If the worldwide Hindi version is taken into account, the movie is already touching the Rs 200 crore mark.

Lyca Productions have also tied up with a Chinese film distributor to release a dubbed version of the Shankar-directed film in 10,000 screens in China in May next year.

Touted to be one of the most expensive films ever made in India, 2.0 was reportedly made at a budget of Rs 550 crore out of which about Rs 370 crore was recovered by selling satellite, digital and distribution rights before the release on November 29.