Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs48 crore
Zuari Agro Chemicals posts a 32% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs48.02 crore in third quarter ended December 2017 on higher income
Last Published: Mon, Feb 12 2018. 02 32 PM IST
New Delhi: Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Monday posted a 32% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs48.02 crore in third quarter ended December 2017 on higher income. The company recorded a net profit of Rs36.36 crore in a year ago quarter.
Net income increased to Rs1,452.08 crore during October-December of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs1,367.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.
Expenses remained marginally higher at Rs1,399.15 crore as against Rs1,310.53 crore in the said period.
At 1.09pm, the Goa-based company’s shares were trading 8.66% up at Rs536 apiece on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.52% at 34,183.44 points.
First Published: Mon, Feb 12 2018. 02 32 PM IST
Latest News »
Latest News »
Iran threatens to ‘vigorously’ resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal
President Kovind promulgates ordinance providing death penalty for child rapists
Tata Motors’ market share in commercial vehicles rises to 44% in FY18 on turnaround strategy
Idea Cellular’s proposal for 100% FDI under consideration of DIPP
ICICI-Videocon loan case: Sebi may seek forensic probe of bank books, disclosures
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day