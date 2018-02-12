Zuari Agro Chemicals Q3 net profit rises 32% to Rs48 crore

At 1.09pm, Goa-based Zuari Agro’s shares were trading 8.66% up at Rs536 apiece on BSE.

New Delhi: Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd on Monday posted a 32% jump in its standalone net profit to Rs48.02 crore in third quarter ended December 2017 on higher income. The company recorded a net profit of Rs36.36 crore in a year ago quarter.

Net income increased to Rs1,452.08 crore during October-December of 2017-18 fiscal from Rs1,367.94 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Expenses remained marginally higher at Rs1,399.15 crore as against Rs1,310.53 crore in the said period.

At 1.09pm, the Goa-based company’s shares were trading 8.66% up at Rs536 apiece on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.52% at 34,183.44 points.