Deals Buzz: Reliance Jio board to consider raising up to Rs20,000 crore

Vulture funds staying away from bidding for distressed companies

Vulture funds and some strategic buyers are staying away from bidding for distressed firms in the insolvency resolution process, waiting to snap them up at cheaper prices when they go into liquidation, according to details emerging from recent bankruptcy cases, reports Mint.

Among the 12 cases that were among the first batch of bankruptcy cases referred to the National Company law Tribunal (NCLT) by the Reserve Bank India (RBI), Jyoti Structures, Monnet Ispat, Alok Industries and ABG Shipyard have received single bids, none of which have been approved by the panel of creditors so far. Read more

Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group to raise up to $75 million to fund growth

Impact investing-focused Aavishkaar-Intellecap Group plans to raise as much as $75 million in the next few months to fund growth of its various businesses and to invest in new ones, reports Mint.

The report further says the group is currently raising a $200 million India dedicated fund and has started formal talks to raise its first Africa fund, its seventh till date. Read more

Fireside Ventures closes first fund worth Rs340 crore

Fireside Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund focused on consumer brands, on Tuesday announced that it has closed its first fund with a corpus of Rs340 crore, according to Mint’s report.

The venture capital (VC) fund plans to invest in 20-25 consumer brand businesses from this fund over the next two to three years. Read more

Tata, Vedanta unlikely to join fresh round of bidding for Essar Steel

Essar Steel’s insolvency resolution process is poised at a crucial juncture with fresh bids likely to be invited for the steel company, but the Tata and Vedanta groups are unlikely to join the bidding fray, reports The Economic Times. Read more

Mint had reported that ArcelorMittal and Numetal, the only companies to have placed binding bids to acquire Essar Steel, have indicated that they will pursue legal options if their bids are scrapped. Read more

Edelweiss, Hero Future eye Atha Group’s solar assets

Edelweiss Group and Hero Future Energies are scouting for solar assets close to 190 MW project capacity of Kolkata-based Atha Group, reports The Economic Times, citing sources closely associated with the developments.

Edelweiss Group recently set up a $1 billion infrastructure-focussed fund to invest in infrastructure and renewable energy project, the report said. Read more

Reliance Jio board to consider raising up to Rs20,000 crore

Reliance Jio Infocomm has said its board will meet on 23 March to consider raising Rs20,000 crore through debt in tranches, according to The Economic Times.

On 29 January, Mint had reported Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd will raise as much as $2.2 billion in foreign currency debt to fund the purchase of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom)’s wireless assets, citing two people directly aware of the company’s discussions with lenders. Read more

The move comes after its rival, Bharti Airtel, on 13 March said its board has approved a plan to raise as much as Rs16,500 crore by selling non-convertible debentures and foreign currency bonds to refinance borrowings and pay spectrum-related dues to the government, reports Mint. Read more

ICICI Bank raises Rs4,000 crore via bonds

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has raised Rs40 billion from bonds to fund growth, reports PTI.

The report further says the committee of executive directors of the bank at its meeting held on Tuesday has approved the allotment of 40,000 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual Additional Tier 1 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating Rs4,000 crore on private placement basis, quoting regulatory filing by the bank to stock exchanges. Read more