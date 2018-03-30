Businesses wary ahead of GST e-way bill launch on 1 April

The GST e-way bill launch on 1 April would come 10 months after the implementation of the goods and services tax on 1 July 2017. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Businesses and transporters are sceptical about the successful roll-out of the GST e-way bill system, scheduled from 1 April.

The electronic permit system for tracking goods has already missed its deadline of 1 February, when technical glitches brought the GST e-way bill system to an abrupt halt hours after its rollout.

Though the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the firm handling the backbone of GST regime, has said that e-way bill generation capacity has been ramped up to handle 7.5 million such bills a day, but businesses remain apprehensive.

“The number of e-way bills that need to be generated may be much higher than 75 lakh. Around 70 lakh trucks are used for transport of goods and each truck may carry multiple consignments that will need e-way bills,” said Abhishek Gupta, office-bearer at Bombay Goods Transport Association (BGTA), adding that many practical issues remain.

The anxiety also stems from the fact that the e-way bill system may not adequately address the actual ways of doing business on the ground, in addition to adding to the cost of compliance.

“We hope the e-way bill system starts off smoothly unlike the initial hiccups seen in the GST return filing process,” said R. Muralidharan, senior director at Deloitte India.

While e-way bills will come into force in the entire country for inter-state shipment of goods from 1 April, intra-state movement of goods is expected to come under this system over time. States like Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat are expected to make e-way bills compulsory for goods movement within their states from 15 April, followed by others in the next phase.

E-way bill is one of three tools for tackling tax evasion under the GST regime, along with invoice matching and the requirement of large businesses sourcing products and services from micro and small businesses, to collect taxes from them and pay to the government on their behalf under a “reverse charge mechanism”.

Invoice matching and reverse charge mechanism are still to be implemented.