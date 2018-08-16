From furniture rental to a leasing company: The story of RentoMojo

RentoMojo maintains that it has not changed the way it approaches capital and investors. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: RentoMojo, which was started in 2014 to disrupt the furniture market by getting people to rent instead of buying them, quickly realized that it had access to a far bigger market—all-purpose leasing.

Today, RentoMojo, owned and operated by Edunetwork Pvt. Ltd, promotes itself as a fintech or leasing company, which provides consumers with a viable alternative to traditional EMIs through rental options across various product categories, including appliances and bikes.

The increasing popularity of the so-called sharing economy has prompted companies to encourage customers to eschew purchases and, instead, rent products and services on a use-per-need basis.

According to RentoMojo co-founder and chief executive Geetansh Bamania, the decision to promote the start-up as a leasing company was taken following encouraging user feedback on long-term furniture rental offers.

For making furniture rental a viable category financially and provide enough opportunities to scale, the company was looking to rent pieces of furniture for at least 18 months on an average. But getting consumers to rent furniture for long periods also meant lowering of the rental monthly instalments, to make it more attractive. For instance, the amount a consumer pays in EMI for a 24-month rental time frame is much lower than what he or she pays for a six-month rental option. “After we launched an 18-month rental option, we thought we were behaving like an EMI company. So why not offer it on other products? A bank doesn’t differentiate whether the EMI is coming on phones or on a bike. That was a natural extension of our thought,” Bamania told Mint in an interview.

Subsequently in 2015, RentoMojo started offering appliances on rent and, today, it is the largest revenue earner, accounting for around 40% of overall sales. “We are taking a call on the individual, that he or she will be able to pay us those monthly instalments back for a certain time period. And as long as the product, let’s say a TV or furniture, is good, we can keep rotating it. If those two criteria are met, we can offer it on any product,” he added.

On 13 August, the company announced its plans to offer smartphones, including Apple and Samsung phones, on rent, and add low-priced phones and other smart devices over the next few months.

By March 2021, smartphones will contribute 40% of the company’s revenues, Bamania said. The company plans to continue adding new categories and is currently test-marketing men’s clothing rental in Bengaluru.

RentoMojo maintains that it has not changed the way it approaches capital and investors. Those dynamics, and its capital requirements, have stayed the same because its final income model remains the monthly RMI.

RentoMojo counts Bain Capital Ventures, Accel Partners, Google Launchpad, IDG Ventures, IntelleGrow and fintech entrepreneur Renaud Laplanche among its investors, according to Crunchbase. “Our capital requirements didn’t see any shift,” said Bamania, adding that from a valuation point of view, it is far more lucrative to be seen as a fintech startup rather than a furniture rental app.