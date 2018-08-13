Publicis Media appoints Mindshare’s Sejal Shah as managing partner

Sejal Shah, new mananing partner of Publicis Media India and head of Publicis Media Exchange.

New Delhi: Publicis Media India on Monday announced the appointment of Sejal Shah as managing partner and head of its media-trading arm Publicis Media Exchange (PMX-Mainline). Shah joins the agency from Mindshare Fulcrum, a unit of WPP-owned media agency Mindshare where she was serving as trading head (South Asia) for the Unilever Plc account.

In her new role, Shah will be based out of Mumbai and will be responsible for driving media investments, partnerships and strategic thinking for all Publicis Media clients across markets.

“With her rich experience, Sejal will ensure that the complex media environment is well navigated and negotiated for Publicis Media clients. She will try to bring in not only fresh approaches to deal-making as and where required, but also focus on overall value creation for brands, including content, in-programme and other such initiatives,” Publicis Media India CEO Anupriya Acharya, said in a statement.

Sejal Shah brings with her to Publicis Media India 21 years of experience in the media buying and planning business, having worked with agencies such as IPG Mediabrands, Mindshare Fulcrum and Publicis Media across functions such as client management, planning, buying, research, operations and automation. She was part of the founding Publicis Trading team.

“I am thrilled to be with Publicis Media at a time when their growth momentum is at an all-time high and they are well poised to further build on it. Publicis Media client roster has savvy marketers who are diverse with strong presence on digital and future-facing streams. It gives us an opportunity to focus beyond the traditional on return on investment (RoI) and effectiveness,” said Shah on her new role.

Publicis Media India consists of Zenith India supported by Performics.Resultrix and Starcom India supported by Performics.Convonix. The agency currently handles billings worth over $1.3 billion in India and a roster of clients such as Nestle India Ltd, Dabur India, Parle Products, Kraft Heinz, Ola, Fiat Chrysler, Oppo, Citibank, Lenovo, Axis Bank, Motorola, Sun Pharma, among others.