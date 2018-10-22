GSK Pharma Q2 profit down 23% to ₹101 crore
GSK Pharma’s total income stood at ₹831.13 crore for the second quarter. It was ₹845.89 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18
Last Published: Mon, Oct 22 2018. 03 34 PM IST
New Delhi: GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported 22.67% fall in standalone net profit to ₹100.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2018.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹130.32 crore in the year-ago period, GSK Pharma said in a BSE filing.
Total income of the company stood at ₹831.13 crore for the reported quarter. It was ₹845.89 crore in the second quarter of 2017-18.
Shares of GSK Pharma were trading at ₹1,379.30 per scrip on BSE, down 3.11% from the previous close.
First Published: Mon, Oct 22 2018. 03 34 PM IST
