Lone Star, RattanIndia plan Rs2,600 crore investment to launch NBFC

RattanIndia and affiliates of Lone Star will each own 50% of RattanIndia Finance, the the RattanIndia Group said in a statement.

New Delhi:RattanIndia Group on Sunday said it will jointly invest Rs2,600 crore with affiliates of Lone Star Funds to launch a non-banking financial company (NBFC) RattanIndia Finance.

Rajiv Rattan, currently chairman of the RattanIndia Group, will be the chairman and chief executive officer of RattanIndia Finance.

He and affiliates of Lone Star will each own 50% of RattanIndia Finance, the group said in a statement. Moreover, it said all relevant regulatory approvals have been obtained and RattanIndia Finance is already engaged in deploying the capital, with offices established in Delhi and Mumbai.

The group also claimed that RattanIndia Finance will be among the top 10 NBFCs in India based on the currently estimated capitalisation.

Rattan is also the co-founder of the Indiabulls Group. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi in 1994.

Lone Star is a private equity firm that invests globally in operating companies, real estate, equity, credit, and other financial assets.

“Lone Star looks forward to collaborating with RattanIndia on building a leading NBFC in India,” said Mark Newman, president, Lone Star Asia Acquisitions Limited.

“The capital strength of RattanIndia Finance will immediately make it a key lending platform for companies and small-to-medium sized businesses that seek access to capital.

RattanIndia Finance will also focus on steadily building a retail platform that extends across India,” Rattan said.