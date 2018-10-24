Q2 results: Kotak Mahindra Bank profit rises 14.8%, but misses estimates

Higher interest and fee income boosted net profit at Kotak Mahindra Bank. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd posted a 14.8% rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, boosted by higher interest and fee income, but missed analysts’ expectations.

Net profit was Rs 1,142 crore ($155.84 million) for the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 994 crore a year earlier, the Mumbai-based private sector lender said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of Rs 1,165 crore, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 2.15% at the end of September, compared with 2.17% a quarter earlier and 2.47% a year earlier.

