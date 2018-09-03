Vodafone Idea raises ₹1,500 crore via debt

The merged entity, called Vodafone Idea Ltd, will has a subscriber base of over 40.8 crore and a market share of over 35%, overtaking Bharti Airtel to take numero uno spot. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Telecom major Vodafone Idea Limited on Monday raised ₹1,500 crore fund through non-convertible debentures on private placement basis — first debt after its incorporation.

“The Securities Allotment Committee have at their meeting held today i.e. on September 3, 2018, allotted 15,000 unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures aggregating to ₹1,500 crore on private placement basis,” Vodafone Idea said in a regulatory filing.

The NCDs have maturity period of 5 years and have been offered at interest rate of 10.9% per annum. Idea Cellular Ltd and Vodafone Plc on last Friday announced completion of the ₹23.2 billion (approximately ₹1.6 lakh crore) merger of their India operations to create the country’s largest telecom operator to take on competition from Reliance Jio.

The merged entity, called Vodafone Idea Ltd, will has a subscriber base of over 40.8 crore and a market share of over 35%, overtaking Bharti Airtel to take numero uno spot. The merger puts Vodafone India and Idea in a strong position to cut costs and thus compete effectively with Reliance Jio. Savings from the deal are estimated at ₹14,000 crore.