PNB fraud: Interpol issues red corner notice against Nirav Modi

New Delhi: The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), on Monday, issued a red corner notice (RCN) against jeweller Nirav Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and their close aide Subhash Parab, in connection with the Rs14, 356 Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

“The Interpol issued the RCN Against the three people after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sent in the request to issue the same, earlier this month,” said a senior CBI official, seeking anonymity.

The issuance of a RCN will mean that Modi can now be arrested by the police, in any country. While reports state that he is holed up in the United Kingdom, the CBI denied any knowledge of his whereabouts.

Modi’s potential arrest and return to India would help investigating agencies uncover the way the fraud that threatened to undermine the banking system was committed.

Modi’s lawyer did not respond to Mint’s calls seeking a response.

A Mumbai sessions court issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, a co-accused, on CBI’s request in April. ED moved a sessions court in Mumbai on Saturday, seeking an NBW against the duo. CBI has also requested Interpol to issue a red corner notice against Choksi.