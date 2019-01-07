Bandhan Bank announces Gruh Finance deal after shares tank

On Monday, Bandhan Bank shares fell 5.21%, or ₹27.55, to ₹501.10 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.43% to 35,850.16 points. Photo: Mint

Bandhan Bank Ltd will buy housing finance firm Gruh Finance Ltd in a share swap deal, in a move aimed at cutting the bank’s promoter holding and expanding its housing finance portfolio. Shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held, the companies said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Gruh Finance is 57.83% owned by Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) Ltd.

Mint was the first to report the Bandhan Bank-Gruh Finance merger on Monday.

On Monday, Bandhan Bank shares fell 5.21%, or ₹27.55, to ₹501.10 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.43% to 35,850.16 points.