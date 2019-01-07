Bandhan Bank announces Gruh Finance deal after shares tank
The Bandhan Bank-Gruh Finance merger is aimed at cutting the bank’s promoter holding and expanding its housing finance portfolio
Last Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 06 56 PM IST
Bandhan Bank Ltd will buy housing finance firm Gruh Finance Ltd in a share swap deal, in a move aimed at cutting the bank’s promoter holding and expanding its housing finance portfolio. Shareholders of Gruh Finance will get 568 shares of Bandhan Bank for every 1,000 shares held, the companies said in a regulatory filing on Monday. Gruh Finance is 57.83% owned by Housing Development Finance Corp. (HDFC) Ltd.
Mint was the first to report the Bandhan Bank-Gruh Finance merger on Monday.
On Monday, Bandhan Bank shares fell 5.21%, or ₹27.55, to ₹501.10 apiece on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex rose 0.43% to 35,850.16 points.
First Published: Mon, Jan 07 2019. 06 51 PM IST
