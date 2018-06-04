 Lupin launches generic drug in US - Livemint
Lupin launches generic drug in US

Lupin’s product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage

Last Published: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 05 22 PM IST
PTI
Lupin plant in Goa. Lupin shares were trading 1.18% up at Rs772.10 on BSE on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg.
New Delhi:Drug maker Lupin on Monday launched Methylergonovine Maleate tablets, used for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage, in the American market.

The company has launched the product in the US after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

Lupin’s product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.

As per the latest industry estimates, Methylergonovine Maleate tablets had annual sales of around $71.5 million in the US. Lupin shares were trading 1.18% up at Rs772.10 on BSE.

First Published: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 05 22 PM IST
