Lupin launches generic drug in US

Lupin plant in Goa.

New Delhi:Drug maker Lupin on Monday launched Methylergonovine Maleate tablets, used for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage, in the American market.

The company has launched the product in the US after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.

Lupin’s product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.

As per the latest industry estimates, Methylergonovine Maleate tablets had annual sales of around $71.5 million in the US. Lupin shares were trading 1.18% up at Rs772.10 on BSE.