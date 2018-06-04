Lupin launches generic drug in US
Lupin’s product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage
Last Published: Mon, Jun 04 2018. 05 22 PM IST
New Delhi:Drug maker Lupin on Monday launched Methylergonovine Maleate tablets, used for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage, in the American market.
The company has launched the product in the US after having received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement.
Lupin’s product is the generic equivalent of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp’s Methergine which is indicated for prevention and control of postpartum hemorrhage.
As per the latest industry estimates, Methylergonovine Maleate tablets had annual sales of around $71.5 million in the US. Lupin shares were trading 1.18% up at Rs772.10 on BSE.
