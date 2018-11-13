Q2 results: Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises to Rs 3116 crore
Net profit during the July-September quarter was higher than analyst estimate of Rs 2247 crore
Last Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 07 05 PM IST
Mumbai: Tata Steel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3116 crore during the September quarter, against a profit of Rs 1,018 crore a year ago.
This is higher than analyst estimate of Rs 2,247 crore of net profit.
Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 43,544 crore during the second quarter, compared with Rs 32,464 crore in the same period last fiscal.
September quarter standalone net profit came in at Rs 3,268 crore versus Rs 1,294 crore last year.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 06 59 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Ircon’s revenue rises 15% to ₹1,818 crore in FY19’s first half
- India effect: Vodafone posts euro 7.8 billion loss in H1
- Orissa Stevedores moves NCLT against ArcelorMittal takeover of Essar Steel
- Air India’s director of operations steps down after failing pilot breath tests
- Jindal Stainless warns of import surge if China trade deepens
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Ircon’s revenue rises 15% to ₹1,818 crore in FY19’s first half
- India effect: Vodafone posts euro 7.8 billion loss in H1
- Q2 results: Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises to Rs 3116 crore
- Orissa Stevedores moves NCLT against ArcelorMittal takeover of Essar Steel
- Air India’s director of operations steps down after failing pilot breath tests