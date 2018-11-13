 Q2 results: Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises to Rs 3116 crore - Livemint
Q2 results: Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises to Rs 3116 crore

Net profit during the July-September quarter was higher than analyst estimate of Rs 2247 crore

Last Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 07 05 PM IST
Reuters
Tata Steel’s consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 43,544 crore during the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
Mumbai: Tata Steel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3116 crore during the September quarter, against a profit of Rs 1,018 crore a year ago.

This is higher than analyst estimate of Rs 2,247 crore of net profit.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 43,544 crore during the second quarter, compared with Rs 32,464 crore in the same period last fiscal.

September quarter standalone net profit came in at Rs 3,268 crore versus Rs 1,294 crore last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 06 59 PM IST
Topics: Tata Steel Q2 results Tata Steel Q2 profit Tata Stee; Q2 revenue Tata Steel shares

