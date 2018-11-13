Q2 results: Tata Steel consolidated net profit rises to Rs 3116 crore

Tata Steel’s consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 43,544 crore during the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Tata Steel on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3116 crore during the September quarter, against a profit of Rs 1,018 crore a year ago.

This is higher than analyst estimate of Rs 2,247 crore of net profit.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 43,544 crore during the second quarter, compared with Rs 32,464 crore in the same period last fiscal.

September quarter standalone net profit came in at Rs 3,268 crore versus Rs 1,294 crore last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.