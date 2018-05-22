Indian Oil Q4 profit rises 40% to Rs5,218 crore
New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOC) on Tuesday reported a 40% jump in the March 2018 quarter net profit to Rs5,218 crore, compared to a profit Rs3,720.62 crore in the year ago quarter.
IOC’s turnover rose to Rs1.36 trillion in the fourth quarter of 2018 from Rs1.24 trillion in the year-ago period.
The company sold 20.8 million tonnes of petroleum products during the last quarter of 2017-18, higher than 19.64 million tonnes domestic sales a year-ago. Exports too were up at 1.76 million tonnes from 1.46 million tonnes.
The Board of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs2 per share (20% on the paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2017-18. This is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs19 per share paid earlier.
On Tuesday, IOC shares closed 2.27% lower to Rs161.55 on BSE.
