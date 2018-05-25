India Cements Q4 profit rises 2.8% to Rs35.27 crore

India Cements’ total expenses were at Rs1,377.49 crore. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India Cements Ltd on Friday reported a 2.88% rise in standalone net profit at Rs35.27 crore for the quarter ended on 31 March 2018.

It had reported a net profit of Rs34.28 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, India Cements informed BSE.

Its total income during the quarter under review was at Rs1,401.73 crore against Rs1,524.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

India Cements’ total expenses were at Rs1,377.49 crore.

“Consequent to introduction of GST from 1 July 2017 as the excise duty is subsumed under GST, the said income and expenditure from 1 July 2017 are net of GST and hence not comparable,” India Cements said.

For the entire 2017-18, India Cements’ consolidated net profit was down 56% to Rs66.44 crore, compared to Rs151.03 crore in 2016-17. Its total consolidated income stood at Rs5,456.77 crore as against Rs5,880.16 crore in 2016-17.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing India Cements informed that its board in a meeting held today recommended a dividend of Re0.80 per equity share of Rs10/- each for the year 2017-2018.

At 3.32pm, shares of India Cements Ltd were trading at Rs130.90 on BSE, up 4.89% from previous close.