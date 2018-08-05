India gives request for Mehul Choksi extradition to Antigua

Gitanjali Gems promoter Mehul Choksi and his nephew Nirav Modi are at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud case. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: India has handed over a request to Antigua for extradition of PNB fraud accused and fugitive economic offender Mehul Choksi, who has obtained citizenship of the Caribbean nation. According to people aware of the development, a team from India was sent to Antigua few days back to pursue the authorities there to extradite the Gitanjali Gems promoter.

“The team met the foreign ministry officials of the island nation yesterday and handed over the request to extradite Choksi to India,” said one of the people cited above.

Choksi is one of the alleged masterminds of the $2 billion fraud in state-run Punjab National Bank and uncle of fugitive jeweller Nirav Modi. He is wanted in India by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate probing the PNB fraud, the biggest banking scam in the country.

As per reports, Antiguan authorities cleared his citizenship in November 2017 after India did not give any adverse report to stall his application.

Choksi had fled India on 4 January 2018 and took oath of allegiance in Antigua on 15 January.

CBI had sent its request to the ministry of external affairs for extradition of Choksi.

Choksi’s application for citizenship in Antigua in May 2017 was accompanied with clearance from the local police as required by norms, Antiguan newspaper the Daily Observer reported, citing a statement from the Citizenship by Investment Unit of Antigua and Barbuda (CIU). It said the police clearance certificate (PCC) from the Regional Passport Office in Mumbai said that there was no adverse information against Choksi which would render him ineligible for grant of travel facilities including visa for Antigua and Barbuda.

When asked about the police clearance certificate to Choksi, a spokesperson for the ministry of external affairs had said it was given on the basis of a clear police verification report (PVR) available on his passport.

Under the Citizenship by Investment Program of Antigua and Barbuda, a person can take their passport on a minimum investment of $100,000 in the NDF investment fund.