Air India flight land in Kochi; Jet, Indigo, GoAir begin special services to Kerala

Jet Airways is operating special flights between Bengaluru and the Kochi navy airfield. These flights will operate from 21 August

Last Published: Mon, Aug 20 2018. 12 21 PM IST
Air India has waived cargo charges for transportation of medicine and other materials to Kerala. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: Commercial flight operations to flood-affected Kochi resumed on Monday. An Air India flight from Bengaluru landed at the naval airport in the city. Domestic air operations have resumed here after 18 years as the Kochi International Airport remained submerged. Air India has waived cargo charges for transportation of medicine and other materials to Kerala.

As part of the relief efforts, Jet Airways is operating special flights between Bengaluru and the Kochi navy airfield. These flights will operate from 21 August.

Jet Airways has also deployed additional flights to and from Mumbai, Bengaluru, Dubai and Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram.

Another airline, GoAir is operating special flights from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram from today. Customers booked to/from Kochi will be accommodated on these flights.

IndiGo, too, is operating additional flights to help stranded passengers in Kerala.

The Centre on Sunday said air fares for domestic flights to and from Kerala ranged between Rs 3,395 and Rs 6,999 on shorter routes and Rs 6,017 and Rs 10,000 on longer ones, amidst allegations that passengers were being charged exorbitant rates.

The Kochi International Airport, the seventh busiest in the country, has been shut till 26 August following floods that have claimed close to 400 lives in Kerala in the last 11 days.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in contact with three private helicopter operators to carry out relief operations after a request was received from the Kerala government.

First Published: Mon, Aug 20 2018. 12 21 PM IST
Topics: Air India Kochi Naval airport Air India flights Kochi flights Kerala floods

