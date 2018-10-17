Adani joins hands with Total for fuel retail, LNG terminals

At 10am, shares of Adani Enterprises traded 0.67% down at Rs 156.80 per share on BSE. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Ahmedabad: Adani group has entered into an agreement with France’s Total to jointly develop multi-energy offerings in the Indian energy market which include fuel retail and liquefied natural gas. Total and Adani will create a joint venture with an objective to build a retail network of 1,500 service stations over the period of 10 years, according to a joint statement issued on Wednesday.

These retail stations would come up on the main roads of the country, such as highways and intercity connections to take advantage of a market growing at 4% per year driven by the development of road infrastructures and the emergence of middle class, it said.

At 10am, shares of Adani Enterprises traded 0.67% down at Rs 156.80 per share on BSE.

Total, the world’s second largest LNG private player in strategic partnership with Adani group has set a target of developing various regasification terminals including Dhamra LNG, on the East coast of India, according to the statement.

The global synergy between the two groups presents widespread benefits and long-term value for the economy and the people of India, Adani group chairman Gautam Adani said in the media statement.

“We are looking forward to this opportunity to touch millions of lives by leveraging our collective footprints and domain expertise in the energy sector. It also enables the Adani Group to be part of the country’s vision in adopting cleaner energy,” he said.

Adani is building a 5 million tonnes a year LNG import terminal at Dhamra in Odisha at a cost of Rs 5,100 crore.

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO, Total said, “India’s energy consumption will grow among the fastest of all major economies in the world over the next decade. The partnership between Total and the private Adani Group illustrates our joint commitment to assisting India to diversify its energy mix and to ensure a supply of reliable, affordable and clean energy to consumers.

Earlier in August this year, Total Gaz Electricité Holdings exited Hazira LNG and Port in Gujarat by selling its 26% stake to Shell Gas B.V., a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc.