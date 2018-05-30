Torrent Pharmaceuticals Q4 profit rises 11% to Rs228 crore

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares on Wednesday closed at Rs1,333.95 each on BSE, down 1.05%.

Ahmedabad: Ahmedabad-based Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited on Wednesday said its net profit for the quarter ended 31 March rose 11% to Rs228 crore compared to Rs206 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The company registered a 20% jump in its revenue at Rs1,722 crore for the fourth quarter as against Rs1,434 crore in the same period last year.

The strong growth in revenue, it said, was backed by its domestic business that posted Rs693 crore in sales for Q4 FY 2017-18 as compared to Rs467 crores for the same period last year, registering a 48% growth.

For its overseas business, in Brazil the company recorded revenue of Rs215 crore for the fourth quarter as compared to Rs216 crore for the same period last year.

In the US, Torrent Pharma recorded a revenue of Rs307 crore for Q4 FY18 as compared to Rs280 crore for the same period last year, registering a 9% growth. Its revenue in Germany grew by 6% as it recorded revenue to the tune of Rs248 crore in the fourth quarter as compared to Rs.235 crore last year.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals shares on Wednesday closed at Rs1,333.95 each on BSE, down 1.05%.