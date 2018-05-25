IDBI Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs5,663 crore
IDBI Bank reported Q4 loss of Rs5663 crore, as against a loss of Rs3,200 crore in the year-ago period
Last Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 03 27 PM IST
Bengaluru: The IDBI Bank Ltd reported a loss of Rs5,663 crore ($834.82 million) for the fourth quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.
That compared with a loss of Rs3,200 crore a year earlier, the state-run lender said in a statement on Friday.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 27.95% at end-March, compared with 24.72% in the previous quarter and 21.25% a year ago.
First Published: Fri, May 25 2018. 03 23 PM IST
