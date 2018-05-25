IDBI Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs5,663 crore

IDBI Bank’s gross NPAs as a percentage of total loans stood at 27.95% at end-March, compared with 24.72% in the previous quarter and 21.25% a year ago. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Bengaluru: The IDBI Bank Ltd reported a loss of Rs5,663 crore ($834.82 million) for the fourth quarter, hurt by higher provisions for bad loans.

That compared with a loss of Rs3,200 crore a year earlier, the state-run lender said in a statement on Friday.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 27.95% at end-March, compared with 24.72% in the previous quarter and 21.25% a year ago.