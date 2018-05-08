Tata Steel moves NCLAT against consideration of Liberty House’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power
New Delhi: Tata Steel, one of the bidders in the race to acquire debt-ridden Bhushan Power and Steel, has moved National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in appeal against National Company Law Tribunal’s order directing the committee of creditors (CoC) to consider UK-based Liberty House’s resolution plan.
The appeal would be heard by an NCLAT bench headed by president S.J. Mukhopadhyay on 9 May.
An NCLT bench headed by M.M. Kumar had directed the insolvency resolution professional to place the unopened sealed cover containing Liberty House’s resolution plan before the next meeting of the CoC who would then “take (an) appropriate commercial decision”.
Ruling that the period of litigation stands excluded from the time-bound resolution period, the NCLT had further extended Bhushan Power and Steel’s resolution deadline to 23 June.
Liberty House had moved the NCLT on 26 February against the rejection of its “unopened” bid for the corporate debtor by the CoC for late submission and failure to submit certain documents such as a confidentiality undertaking.
The last date for submission of bids was 8 February, whereas the insolvency resolution professional received Liberty House’s proposal on 20 February.
Bhushan Power and Steel, which owes over Rs48,500 crore to a consortium of lenders led by Punjab National Bank (PNB), is among the 12 large companies identified by the Reserve Bank of India for early insolvency resolution.
More From Companies »
- Aditya Birla Capital March quarter profit rises 91% at Rs208 crore
- Lemon Tree to invest Rs850 crore on capex in 3 years
- Low margins keep developers away from low-cost housing projects
- Jubilant FoodWorks Q4 net profit soars to Rs68.07 crore
- Audi halts diesel A6 deliveries over latest emissions revelation
Latest News »
Militancy situation worsening in Kashmir, experts warn
ICMR issues draft guidelines for treatment of type-2 diabetes
Tata Steel moves NCLAT against consideration of Liberty House’s resolution plan for Bhushan Power
Karnataka assembly elections: How Bengaluru votes
G.T. Deve Gowda: The David challenging Goliath Siddaramaiah
Mark to Market »
Exide Industries recharges sales to stoke profit margins amid high lead prices
Cognizant results show Indian IT’s growth acceleration theory is sputtering
ICICI Bank is candid on numbers but mum on Chanda Kochhar controversy
Long drought in formal sector jobs is ending, PMI data shows
Chinks in D-Mart’s armour?