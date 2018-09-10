Jack Ma to hand Alibaba’s helm to CEO Daniel Zhang next year

Jack Ma, founder and outgoing chairman of Alibaba Group Holding. Photo: AP

Hong Kong: Jack Ma will hand the stewardship of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd to chief executive Daniel Zhang in 2019, cementing a succession plan that puts a well-regarded operator at the head of Asia’s most valuable company. Ma will officially pass the baton on his 55th birthday next year but remain on the board until 2020. The former English schoolteacher now intends to focus on philanthropy and education but also pursue “new dreams.” he said in a statement Monday.

China’s richest man has become synonymous with a company he helped found in his apartment nearly 20 years ago and has used the chairman’s post to develop managerial talent since ceding the CEO’s role in 2013. He appointed Zhang CEO only in 2015, after which the Shanghai-educated certified account set in motion a plan to buy up and transform brick-and-mortar retailers: a so-called “New Retail” vision that’s cost billions of dollars and taken Alibaba deep into the realm of physical stores.

“Starting the process of passing the Alibaba torch to Daniel and his team is the right decision at the right time, because I know from working with them that they are ready,” Ma said in the statement. “Since he took over as CEO, he has demonstrated his superb talent, business acumen and determined leadership.”

Zhang’s appointment may come as a surprise to those accustomed to tracking Ma’s other high-profile lieutenants, such as vice chairman Joseph Tsai. The CEO has proven a capable hand since taking on the role three years ago, pulling off mega events such as the annual Singles’ Day bonanza. Alibaba’s stock has surged 87% over his tenure and now has a market value of about $420 billion, bigger than arch-foe and WeChat operator Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Ma is moving on with Alibaba in a dominant position in China and pushing into overseas markets from Southeast Asia to Russia. Leadership will now fall to Zhang and the 35 other partners who control the company.

The billionaire started Alibaba.com in 1999 as a business-to-business marketplace with 17 co-founders. An investment from Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp. helped the company expand to allow consumers in China buy online and fuelling its rise. Through the Taobao and Tmall platforms, it is responsible for billions of dollars in sales and last year saw daily package deliveries reach 55 million.

Alibaba has since moved into cloud computing, digital payments, healthcare, Hollywood movies and backing China’s startups. Its share price has more than doubled since its record 2014 initial public offering.

“Ma possesses an enviable clarity about how everything fits together,” said Mark Tanner, founder of Shanghai-based research and marketing company China Skinny. “He has understood Chinese consumer needs better than anyone and provided online services to meet them through convenience, entertainment and efficiencies.”

Ma said in an interview with Bloomberg TV last week that he plans to shift his focus to philanthropy and education, taking him back to his profession before starting an e-commerce empire. He has created a foundation in his own name, modelled in part of the efforts of Microsoft Corp. co-founder and fellow billionaire Bill Gates.

“I’ve prepared a Jack Ma Foundation. All these things that I’ve been preparing for 10 years,” he said, who is now China’s richest man. “There’s a lot of things I can learn from Bill Gates. I can never be as rich, but one thing I can do better is to retire earlier.”

Ma has remained the public face of Alibaba, showing off his wit and dispensing folksy wisdom on the global stage. That made him China’s highest profile business leader, a rarity in a country where many come up through the ranks of state-owned enterprises, and is a staunch defender of its ruling Communist Party.

“There isn’t a face or name more recognizable globally that represents the rise of China’s internet and its consumers than Jack Ma,” said Tanner.

Ma has headlined conferences around the world and was one of the first foreign business leaders to meet with Donald Trump after his election. He has struck a careful balance even as tensions between China and the US have risen over trade.

But he has also said in the past that he isn’t happy being the wealthiest person in China, where vast personal fortunes have only emerged in recent years and are subject to intense scrutiny.

A number of high profile executives have vanished from public view only to turn up later in connection to corruption or criminal probes, including the heads of Anbang Insurance Group Co. and CEFC China Energy Co. Such scandals haven’t been associated with Ma or Alibaba.

The e-commerce company has one of the strongest management teams in corporate China and, even if he steps down, Ma is likely to still have a role in setting top level strategy, said Brock Silvers, managing director of Kaiyuan Capital.

“On a day-to-day basis, Alibaba shareholders probably have little to fear,” said Silvers.