Sony acquires media rights for UEFA EURO 2020 and UEFA Nations League

New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) on Wednesday announced that it has acquired the media rights of Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)’s popular football tournament EURO 2020 and UEFA Nations League. The sports channels of SPN will broadcast the matches while the live streaming will be available on network’s video streaming platform SonyLIV.

With the acquisition of UEFA Nations League and UEFA EURO 2020, SPN is the official broadcaster of eight premier international football properties in the Indian subcontinent including UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Super Cup and the FA Cup.

“In the last one year, we have consciously invested heavily in the game of football bringing the most prestigious tournaments to India. While India continues to be cricket loving nation, the interest in football is growing rapidly. With the encouraging viewership, the advertising revenue from these tournaments has also been growing at an encouraging pace. We will stay invested in football,” said Rajesh Kaul, chief revenue officer (distribution) and head of sports at Sony Pictures Networks.

European teams dominated the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia this year and these teams will be now battle again in the UEFA Nations League which will start from 6 September. The first week features matches between France vs Germany, England vs Spain and Portugal vs Italy.

The league has been created for the 55-member nations of UEFA, the European governing body of football. This will largely replace international friendlies in Europe. The group fixtures for the League of Nations will be played over six match days between September and November 2018, with the finals set for June 2019.

Meanwhile, the 16th edition of UEFA EURO 2020 will be hosted across the whole continent with 12 different countries to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the tournament. The EURO 2020 will run from 12 June to 12 July in 2020 and will feature 24 teams.

Sony has recently partnered with social media company Facebook Inc. to telecast the Spanish football league, La Liga on television in India. The network successfully managed to broadcast FIFA World Cup which garnered a total cumulative reach of 254 million viewers, 47% of which came from women viewers. Sony, which for the first time, introduced four regional language feeds for the tournament is estimated to have clocked close to Rs 200 crore in advertising revenue.