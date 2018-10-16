Infosys Q2 results beat street estimates

Infosys wins over $2 billion in deals in the July-September period. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Infosys Ltd’s second-quarter earnings came ahead of analysts’ expectations as the company posted a 3.2% sequential dollar revenue growth in the July-September quarter, primarily on improved clients spend from its banking clients in the US.

In constant currency terms, Infosys’s September quarter revenue rose 4.2% from the preceding three months. It grew 7.1% from a year earlier. Currency fluctuations, however, took some sheen off the company’s growth as dollar revenue increased at a slower 3.2% pace to $2.92 billion in the quarter ended 30 September from the preceding three months.

Net profit rose 0.5% to $581 million in the September quarter from $578 million in the preceding three months.

A Bloomberg survey of 23 analysts had estimated ₹4,048.5 crore ($548.39 million) profit on net sales of ₹20,318.6 crore ($2.75 billion).

Infosys retained its guidance of growing between 6% and 8% in constant currency terms. Industry body Nasscom estimates the $167 billion information technology (IT) outsourcing sector to grow between 7-9% in constant currency terms.

““We are delighted with our broad-based growth across all business segments and geographies during the quarter. This is a testimony to our strong client relationships, digital led full service capabilities, and intense focus on the needs of our clients”, said chief executive officer Salil Parekh.

Bengaluru-based Infosys’s performance pales in comparison to its larger rival, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, which last week posted a 3.2% sequential dollar revenue increase (3.7% in constant currency terms) in the second quarter. Again, Infosys’s year-over-year growth remained sluggish for the third straight quarter even as TCS during this time has managed a double-digit growth. Infosys’s y-o-y growth was 7.1% in the second quarter, after reporting a 6.8% in the first quarter of the current financial year and 9.2% in the fourth quarter of the last financial year. TCS reported 11.7% y-o-y dollar revenue growth in the January-March quarter, followed by 10% growth in both April-June and July-September.

The US, which accounted for 60% of Infosys’s September quarter revenue, and financial services, which constituted 31% of overall business, grew 3.7% and 4.7%, respectively.

On Tuesday, Infosys’s shares declined 0.97% to ₹692 on BSE, while the benchmark Sensex gained 0.85% to 35,162 points. The results were announced after the end of trading in Mumbai.