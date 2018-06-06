Mumbai airport handled highest traffic on Tuesday at 1,003 takeoffs and landings

The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), the company that manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, on Wednesday said that the airport handled 1,003 takeoffs and landings on 5 June, making it the highest traffic in a single day at any airport in India.

“(On Tuesday) Due to heavy rainfall the aircrafts were diverted to the nearby airports and were later accommodated immediately as the rains stopped, which lead to increase in the flight movements,” MIAL said in a statement.

The Mumbai airport is one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world, handling over 1,000 flights per day, it added.