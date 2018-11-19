Uber rival wants some of the richest Arabs as drivers

Careem Networks will provide employment opportunities for United Arab Emirates citizens in the capital Abu Dhabi and the non-citizen children of female citizens. Photo: Reuters

Dubai: Uber Technologies Inc’s Middle East rival is offering driving jobs to some of the richest people in the Middle East.

Ride-hailing service Careem Networks FZ LLC will provide employment opportunities for United Arab Emirates citizens in the capital Abu Dhabi and the non-citizen children of female citizens, it said in a statement. It will tie up with TransAd, the taxi regulator in oil-rich Abu Dhabi, to vet and train potential drivers.

The program may be designed to benefit the offspring of female U.A.E. citizens, who don’t have the right to automatic citizenship in a country where nationality is passed down through men. Children of Emirati women married to stateless people are also born stateless and face difficulty with travel, jobs and basic government services. The phenomenon is not uncommon in the region.

Driving jobs in the U.A.E. are left mostly to South Asian migrant workers. It is rare for citizens, who often enjoy plush government jobs and a cradle-to-grave welfare system, to be seen driving taxis. The country’s gross domestic product per capita is over $40,000 according to the World Bank, just under New Zealand’s. Qatar is the only Arab country that ranks higher, at $63,500 per head.

