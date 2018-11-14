 Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs4,974 crore - Livemint
Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs4,974 crore

Revenue from operations was Rs7,664 crore

Last Published: Wed, Nov 14 2018. 07 38 PM IST
Arnab Paul, Reuters
Its first quarterly result since Vodafone merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in its first quarterly result since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August.

Loss after tax was Rs4,974 crore ($687.92 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, the company said in a statement .

Revenue from operations was Rs7,664 crore

Second-quarter results include numbers for Idea Cellular up to 30 August and Vodafone Idea from 31 August to 30 September, and are not comparable to earlier periods, the company said.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)

