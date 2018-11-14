Vodafone Idea Q2 loss at Rs4,974 crore

Its first quarterly result since Vodafone merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August. Photo: Reuters

Bengaluru: Vodafone Idea Ltd reported a second-quarter loss on Wednesday, in its first quarterly result since Vodafone Plc merged its Indian operations with Idea Cellular in August.

Loss after tax was Rs4,974 crore ($687.92 million) in the quarter ended 30 September, the company said in a statement .

Revenue from operations was Rs7,664 crore

Second-quarter results include numbers for Idea Cellular up to 30 August and Vodafone Idea from 31 August to 30 September, and are not comparable to earlier periods, the company said.

