Q1 results: HCL Technologies profit rises 10%, beats estimates

On Friday, shares of HCL Technologies Ltd rose 1.18%, or ₹ 11.25, to ₹ 963.70 on the BSE while the benchmark Sensex scaled the 37,000 points mark to close at 37,336.85.

Bengaluru: HCL Technologies Ltd, in its Q1 results declared Friday, beat analyst estimates for quarterly profit as it added more high-net worth clients and clocked strong growth at its software services business. Net profit attributable to shareholders rose to ₹ 2,431 crore ($353.73 million) in the quarter ended 30 June, from ₹ 2,211 crore, India’s fourth largest IT company said. Analysts were expecting ₹ 2,296 crore, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from operations rose 14.2% to ₹ 13,878 crore led largely by a 15.6% jump in its software services unit, its main revenue generator.

