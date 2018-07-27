Jubilant Life Q1 profit rises 39% at ₹200.37 crore

Jubilant Life had posted a net profit of ₹143.71 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

New Delhi: Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Friday reported a 39.42% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹200.37 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2018, mainly on account of robust sales in the pharmaceuticals segment.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹143.71 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a filing to BSE. Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at ₹2,078.65 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was ₹1,596.05 crore for the same period year ago.

“We have started the year on a strong note, with pharmaceuticals business reporting healthy growth and margins,” Jubilant Life Sciences chairman Shyam S Bhartia and Co-Chairman & MD Hari S Bhartia said.

The company has witnessed recovery in US solid dosage formulations and also continues to see robust growth in its specialty pharmaceuticals business. Revenue growth in life science ingredients has been led by higher volumes, they added.

Pharmaceuticals revenue at ₹1,181 crore for the quarter contributing 57% to the revenue, while life science ingredients revenue was at ₹847 crore, contributing 41% to the revenue for the quarter under consideration, the company said.

The company expects to deliver higher revenues and operating profits in FY19, Jubilant Life Sciences said.