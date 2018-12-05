After rocking box office in India, Rajinikanth’s 2.0 to release at 10,000 theatres in China

According to trade estimates, 3D science fiction movie 2.0 has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark across three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — in India, where it had released in about 7,000 theatres. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Having already grossed more than Rs 250 crore in box office collections in just five days of its release in three languages, Rajinikanth’s latest film 2.0 will be released across 10,000 theatres in China in May next year. The film’s producers Lyca Productions has announced a tie-up with Chinese film distributor and producer HY Media for the release of 2.0 in China.

“Dubbed and subtitled versions of 2.0 is slated to release in China in 10,000 theatres with 56,000 screens (including 47,000 3D screens) in May 2019, the widest 3D release for any foreign film in history,” 2.0 producers said in a statement adding that they recognise China as a major film market.

According to trade estimates, 3D science fiction movie 2.0 has already crossed the Rs 250 crore mark across three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu — in India, where it had released in about 7,000 theatres. The Hindi version alone has made Rs 100 crore.

“The film will easily be over 300 crore nett for the week and may finish the extended first week with business of 325 crore nett across India. This is a little short of Sanju which is the top film of the year in India. The all India collections of 2.0 are from 6900 screens across the country while Sanju was a 4200 screen release,” trade website Box Office India said.

A sequel to 2010 blockbuster “Enthiran”, “2.0” by ace director Shankar had fans flocking to movie halls as early as 4 am.

Touted to be one of the most expensive films, reportedly about Rs 550 crore, “2.0” has world class VFX and 3D and revolves around Rajinikanth’s dual avatars as scientist Vaseegaran and the reloaded robot ‘Chitti’ as they battle ‘villain’ Akshay Kumar. Amy Jackson also plays a key role as a robot.