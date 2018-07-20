Steradian to scale up imaging radar chip production for self-driving cars

Qualcomm engineer Gireesh Rajendran.

New Delhi: Hardware start-ups in India have struggled to attract capital but a new entrant is out to prove that a local company can design world-class hardware in a cutting-edge technology business: self-driving cars.

Steradian Semiconductors, which makes radio-frequency enabled chips for self-driving cars, received a boost in its efforts this week as it raised $2 million from venture capital firm Endiya Partners.

Steradian was started by five Qualcomm engineers, Gireesh Rajendran, Apu Sivadas, Alok Joshi, Ashish Lachhwani and Rakesh Kumar. They left their jobs in 2016 after a tea-break discussion around how to solve technical problems in the automotive radar business.

Steradian-designed chips help self-driven cars to see better and analyse the terrain and weather.

The start-up claims to have developed the “most compact 28nm millimeter wave imaging radar chip” to enable quality pictures for an autonomous vehicle.

It will use the funding to scale up its high resolution imaging radar solution, said Lachhwani, founding director at Steradian.

“Led by a team of deep domain experts, Steradian’s disruptive and competitive product is well poised to address and capture the large global market potential,” said Abhishek Srivastava, director at Endiya Partners, a fund that bets on intellectual property-led product ventures.

“Given Endiya team’s domain expertise and past experience in semiconductor industry (VLSI technology, LSI), we are excited to back Steradian and co-work with them to achieve the next level of success,” he said.

Endiya’s other portfolio companies include healthcare start-up Sigtuple, voice assistant solutions provider Slang Labs and fraud prevention software maker ShieldSquare.

Steradian’s technology equips autonomous vehicles with obstacle detection along with an all-weather 4D mapping device through the imaging radar with frequency as low as 40GHz.

Simply put, it allows the car to identify size and shapes of objects while creating a four-dimensional map. This facilitates in better decision-making for the self-driven car without any scope for error, said Lachhwani.

The start-up has already started a pilot project to use algorithms and machine learning for improving its integrated-chips. It is also preparing for vehicle trials in the next few months. “Owning the semiconductor puts us ahead in the solutions space,” said chief executive officer Gireesh Rajendran.

As the Indian self-driven auto industry is undeveloped, Steradian, which operates out of its Bengaluru research centre, focuses on markets like America and Europe where companies like Tesla, BMW, Audi and others are in a tear to launch self-driving vehicles.

To make the semiconductors, Steradian reaches out to fabricators in Taiwan and China, which it makes challenging, said Lachhwani. There is almost no market access in India, he added.

Lachhwani said the global automotive radar market is expected to reach more than $6 billion by 2021, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 20%.

“The technology that was traditionally used in defence equipment can also be put to use to see how many people are in a conference room and can even detect breathing gestures,” Lachhwani added.