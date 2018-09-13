Shivinder withdraws petition in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder

Shivinder and Malvinder Singh. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh on Thursday said he has applied to withdraw the petition filed in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against elder brother Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.

Shivinder had alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders.

“I have applied to withdraw the petition before the NCLT, which is coming up for hearing,” Shivinder Mohan Singh said. “There is a mediation process that has been kicked off and if it does not work I have the option of refiling it,” he added.