Shivinder withdraws petition in NCLT against elder brother Malvinder
Mediation process underway, says Shivinder Singh
Last Published: Thu, Sep 13 2018. 04 39 PM IST
New Delhi: Former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh on Thursday said he has applied to withdraw the petition filed in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) against elder brother Malvinder and ex-Religare chief Sunil Godhwani.
Shivinder had alleged that collective and ongoing actions of his elder brother and Godhwani led to a systemic undermining of the interests of companies and their shareholders.
“I have applied to withdraw the petition before the NCLT, which is coming up for hearing,” Shivinder Mohan Singh said. “There is a mediation process that has been kicked off and if it does not work I have the option of refiling it,” he added.
First Published: Thu, Sep 13 2018. 04 21 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Mastercard launches global trade platform
- Hundreds of painkillers, creams, antibiotics banned by government. 5 things to know
- When Jeff Bezos was in pyjamas at an Amazon board meeting
- ITC enters hand sanitiser category, plans to turn Savlon into Rs 500 crore brand
- Sorry Apple and Ikea, Chinese shoppers don’t love you anymore
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- GST collection at source for e-commerce firms from 1 October
- Older iPhone models see price cut after iPhone XS launch; iPhone 6, SE likely to be discontinued
- Backward community looking to form new party in Telangana
- When will the next financial crisis strike? JPMorgan predicts
- What iPhone XS’ eSIM inclusion means for India