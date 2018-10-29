SC asks CERC to decide changes in PPAs for Tata, Adani, Essar power plants

File Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) to give its findings on the proposed amendments in the power purchase agreements (PPAs) for coal-based plants of Tata, Adani and Essar within eight weeks. These power projects are based out of Gujarat but power distribution companies of various states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, have signed PPAs with them.

The power companies were seeking reconsideration of their agreements to be able to pass on compensatory tariff to consumers.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman sent the matter back to the CERC, asking the authority to decide on all issues relating to amendments to the PPAs.

The court also allowed consumer group Energy Watchdog to raise objections to the amendments on the PPAs before the CERC.

A high-powered committee chaired by former Supreme Court judge Justice R. K. Agrawal was formed by the Gujarat government in July to look into the possibility of “contribution by each stakeholder, including banks, project developers and procurers, by way of concessions for mitigating hardship.”

The committee in its recommendations had noted that the coal-based power plant projects needed to be salvaged and allowed them to pass the impact of high fuel costs equitably to consumers, lenders and other stakeholders. This would require an amendment to the existing PPAs of the power companies.

In June 2017, Tata Power offered to sell 51% stake in its subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power Ltd (CGPL), which runs the 4,000 megawatt (MW) Mundra power plant, for a token sum of Re 1 to discoms that had agreed to procure electricity from the project.

Subsequently, Adani Power also offered to sell stake in its 4,620 MW power plant, also located at Mundra, for Re 1. Essar Power also made a similar proposal for its 1,320 MW power plant at Salaya near Jamnagar in Gujarat.

These projects have been in a bind ever since the Supreme Court set aside a decision by the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity that allowed Adani Power and Tata Power to charge compensatory tariff against the increased cost of coal imported from Indonesia.

Due to non-allowance of any relief on account of promulgation of Indonesian Coal Regulation as ‘force majeure’, the states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab have received numerous representations from power generators suffering from huge financial losses and have shown their inability to honour the power purchase agreement obligations.

In April last year, the Supreme Court set aside an earlier tribunal ruling that allowed the power producers to charge compensatory tariff from consumers.

The companies cited a change in Indonesian rules in 2010 as a force majeure event that raised the cost of coal imported from that country to fuel their electricity plants.

In 2016, Aptel ruled in favour of the state electricity regulatory commissions of Maharashtra and Rajasthan, which had disallowed compensatory tariffs for Adani’s Tiroda and Kawai plants, saying that the provisions of force majeure did not apply.