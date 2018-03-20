 Videocon Industries exits insurance business - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Companies

Videocon Industries exits insurance business

Videocon Industries sells its entire stake in its joint venture with US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Diamond Dealtrade and Enam Securities
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 02 16 PM IST
Reuters
Videocon, which had a 51.32% stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Co. Ltd, sold 26% stake to DP Jindal Group’s Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities. Photo: Bloomberg
Videocon, which had a 51.32% stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Co. Ltd, sold 26% stake to DP Jindal Group’s Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities. Photo: Bloomberg

Videocon Industries Ltd said on Tuesday that it has sold its entire stake in its joint venture with US-based Liberty Mutual Insurance Group to Diamond Dealtrade Ltd and Enam Securities Pvt Ltd.

Videocon, which had a 51.32% stake in the venture, Liberty Videocon General Insurance Company Ltd, sold 26% stake to DP Jindal Group’s Diamond Dealtrade and the remaining to Enam Securities.

The deal value was not disclosed.

The JV will change its name to Liberty General Insurance Co. Ltd.

Videocon did not say why it exited the insurance business. However, it is one of the companies that are being taken to bankruptcy court by its lenders for resolution of debt.

At 1.56pm, Videocon shares were down 0.28% to Rs14.30 on BSE, while the Sensex was up 0.17% to 32.980.18 points.

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 02 16 PM IST
Topics: Videocon Liberty Videocon General Insurance Videocon Industries insurance business Videocon shares

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »