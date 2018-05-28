Piramal Enterprises Q4 profit up 21% at Rs375 crore

Piramal Enterprises chairman Ajay Piramal. Shares of Piramal Enterprises ended 2.61% up at Rs2,468.35 apiece on the BSE. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises on Monday posted a 21% increase in consolidated net profit at Rs375 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2018 on the back of robust growth in revenues and improved operational performance.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs311 crore during the same period of the previous fiscal. Net sales of the company rose by 21% to Rs2,991 crore as compared with Rs2,463 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Piramal Enterprises said in a regulatory filing.

For the year ended 31 March, the company posted a net profit of Rs1,551 crore, an increase of 24%, from Rs1,252 crore in 2016-17. Net sales during the year rose to Rs10,639 crore as compared with Rs8,547 crore in 2016-17, an increase of 24%.

“We recently completed the process of merging Piramal Finance and Piramal Capital into Piramal Housing Finance with the intent of streamlining the financial services business, another step in the direction of potentially unlocking value of the company in future. We are confident that the synergies from the merger will help us augment our returns in the coming years,” Piramal Enterprises chairman Ajay Piramal said.

The company remains steadfast in its commitment to generate year-on-year improved performance and to drive innovative business initiatives that bolster growth, strengthen market leadership and consistently create long-term value for our shareholders, he added.

The company’s board, which met on Monday, recommended a dividend of Rs25 per share of face value of Rs2 each for the financial year ended 31 March 2018. The board also approved the scheme of amalgamation between Piramal Phytocare Ltd and the company and their respective shareholders.

Besides, the board approved a proposal to initiate a transfer of certain assets and liabilities forming part of company’s financial services business to Piramal Housing Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, or any other subsidiary of the company for a net consideration not exceeding Rs2,950 crore, in one or more tranches, proposed to be concluded by end-December 2018.

The administrative committee of the board has been duly authorised to take all necessary actions and to do all necessary acts or things as may be required in this regard, Piramal said. Mumbai-headquartered Piramal Enterprises has presence in various sectors, including financial services, pharmaceuticals and healthcare insights and analytics.

