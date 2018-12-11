Sriram Venkataraman is the new Flipkart COO

The new appointment comes as Flipkart, which was recently acquired by Walmart, is going through a series of reshuffle and leadership changes. Photo: Flipkart Stories

Bengaluru: Flipkart has a new COO. The online retailer’s chief financial officer Sriram Venkataraman will now double-up as Flipkart’s chief operating officer, according to an email sent to the company’s employees on Tuesday by CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

As part of his additional role, Venkataraman will head the logistics vertical Ekart, the marketplace and the retail vertical. Flipkart’s previous COO Nitin Seth had resigned from his position in mid-2017, citing personal reasons.

The new appointment comes as Flipkart, which was recently acquired by Walmart, is going through a series of reshuffle and leadership changes.

“The leadership changes we are announcing today affect the following broad groups: marketing, operations, engineering and product,” read the e-mail, a copy of which has been reviewed by Mint.

Another significant change, according to the e-mail, includes the movement of Amar Nagaram from Flipkart to Myntra as its head of engineering and product, reporting to CEO Ananth Narayanan. Nagaram was with Flipkart for almost seven years, with his latest role of leading engineering, product and operations for customer shopping experience.

This could be a precursor to Nagaram taking over as head of Myntra as Narayanan has resigned from his role with his position set to be abolished, as Mint reported recently.

Apart from this, two of Kalyan Krishnamurthy’s main lieutenants Ravi Garikipati and Shoumyan Biswas will move out of Flipkart, said the email. While Garikipati was heading the fintech division for the company, Biswas was handling marketing and the recently-launched loyalty program Flipkart Plus.

“Ravi G played a pivotal role in starting up our ads business, provided significant leadership for engineering and technology organisations and established a solid platform in fintech for us to drive growth,” said Krishnamurthy in the email. “Shoumyan has played a significant role in establishing Flipkart as one of the foremost Indian brands.”

Flipkart has experienced a series of the significant changes throughout 2018. While this year began with the company becoming one of the biggest buyouts ever with a 77% acquisition by Walmart for $16 billion, the deal announcement in May was followed with co-founder Sachin Bansal exiting the firm.

The changes continued when the other co-founder Binny Bansal was forced to resign from his position of Flipkart group CEO in November, after an internal investigation carried out by Walmart and Flipkart into an allegation of ‘personal misconduct’ on the part of Binny Bansal.

The investigation did not find any evidence of wrongdoing to support the allegation, but revealed a ‘lapse in judgement’ from Binny Bansal, according to Walmart.

This led to Krishnamurthy being elevated to a broader group-level role and made Myntra report into him, after keeping the online fashion retailer independent since acquiring it in 2014. Krishnamurthy later clarified that Myntra will continue to run as an independent business.

The group companies have also witnessed layoffs over the last few weeks. About 150-200 people have been laid off across Myntra and Jabong, with another round of layoffs expected over the coming weeks, as reported by Mint.

Flipkart and Myntra did not respond to queries sent by Mint.

The first management reshuffle at Flipkart was reported by Mint on December 7 -- when Flipkart moved large appliances head Sandeep Karwa to work on the company’s new hyperlocal offering; Hari Kumar, a senior director who has held a number of different roles within Flipkart over the past few years, was tasked to head the large appliances business; Aditya Soni was appointed as the new head of smartphones business, after former smartphones head Ayyappan R. was moved to Myntra; and Smrithi Ravichandran, a senior director who used to head key events like Big Billion Days, merchandise and business developments, was moved to a new role in Flipkart’s fintech unit.