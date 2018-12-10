UK court orders Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India

Vijay Mallya had fled to London in March 2016. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: In a breakthrough for Indian investigation agencies, the London Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday ordered fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya’s extradition to India. Mallya had fled to London in March 2016. Former Kingfisher Airlines boss Mallya now has 14 days to appeal against the decision. “We welcome the decision and we are awaiting the official court order,” a CBI spokesperson said. The verdict comes as a windfall for India’s investigation agencies which have charged Mallya with defrauding on loans of up to ₹9,000 crore.

While a team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials are present in the UK for the hearing, Mallya is likely to appeal against the verdict within the next fortnight—a process that can run into months.

Mallya has, in the past, challenged his extradition on grounds of “human rights conditions” in Indian jails. At the same time, he has contested his extradition on the grounds that the case against him is “politically motivated” and the loans he has been accused of defrauding on were sought to keep his now-defunct airline afloat.

A team of officials led by the CBI’s joint director, S. Sai Manohar, left for London on Sunday to attend the hearing, persons familiar with the development said.

The trial, which opened at the Magistrates’ Court on December 4 last year, has gone through a series of hearings beyond the initial seven days earmarked for it. It opened with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) team, led by Mark Summers, laying out the Indian government’s prima facie case of fraud and money laundering against Mallya.

The matter first came to light when CBI, following a complaint by the State Bank of India (SBI), registered a case against Mallya in August 2016.

In June 2017, the ED filed a chargesheet under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) alleging that Mallya fled to the UK on 2 March 2016 as a consortium of 13 banks, led by the State Bank of India closed in on him, with Mallya owing ₹9,000 crore.