 Cipla Q2 results: Profit dips nearly 11 percent, misses estimate
Cipla Q2 results: Profit dips nearly 11 percent, misses estimate

Cipla’s Q2 profit falls to Rs 377 crore in the quarter ended September 30, lower than Rs 423 crore a year ago, and analysts average expectation of Rs 456 crore

Last Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 01 09 PM IST
Reuters
Cipla’s Q2 net sales fell 1 percent to Rs 3,948 crore.

Drugmaker Cipla Ltd posted a nearly 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, much lower than analyst expectations. Profit fell to Rs 377 crore ($51.73 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 423 crore a year ago, Cipla said.

That missed analysts average expectation of Rs 456 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Net sales fell 1 percent to Rs 3,948 crore.

First Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 01 09 PM IST
Topics: Cipla Q2 results Net Profit net Sales Q2 earnings

