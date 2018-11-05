Cipla Q2 results: Profit dips nearly 11 percent, misses estimate
Cipla’s Q2 profit falls to Rs 377 crore in the quarter ended September 30, lower than Rs 423 crore a year ago, and analysts average expectation of Rs 456 crore
Last Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 01 09 PM IST
Drugmaker Cipla Ltd posted a nearly 11 percent fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, much lower than analyst expectations. Profit fell to Rs 377 crore ($51.73 million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with Rs 423 crore a year ago, Cipla said.
That missed analysts average expectation of Rs 456 crore, according to Refinitiv data.
Net sales fell 1 percent to Rs 3,948 crore.
First Published: Mon, Nov 05 2018. 01 09 PM IST
