Green court sets aside Tamil Nadu govt order to shut down Vedanta unit
The court directs the Tamil Nadu state pollution regulator to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent for Vedanta’s copper smelter within 3 weeks
Chennai: An Indian environment court set aside on Saturday the Tamil Nadu state government’s order to close Vedanta’s copper smelter plant permanently. The court directed the Tamil Nadu state pollution regulator to pass a fresh order of renewal of consent for Vedanta’s copper smelter within 3 weeks.
It also directed the company to spend Rs 100 crore ($13.91 million) within a period of three years for the welfare of inhabitants in the area.
The order came months after the southern Indian state ordered the smelter shut down over alleged pollution. Demonstrations calling for the plant’s closure became violent in May and police fired on protesters, killing 13 people.
