Q1 results: SpiceJet flies into red, posts Rs 38 crore net loss

The airline recently added 14 domestic flights to its fleet in different sectors. Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: Budget carrier SpiceJet on Monday posted a net loss of Rs 38.06 crore during the quarter ended June 30, compared with a net profit of Rs 175 crore a year ago. Total income from operations stood at Rs 2,236 crore during the quarter, against Rs 1,870 crore in the same period last financial year.

Gains from exceptional items stood at Rs 63.47 crore during the June quarter.

The airline recently added 14 domestic flights to its fleet in sectors such as Pune-Patna, Chennai-Rajahmundry, Hyderabad-Calicut and Bengaluru-Tuticorin, the airline said. It will also start additional direct flights on the Delhi-Patna, Bengaluru-Rajahmundry and Mumbai-Bengaluru.

SpiceJet’s Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh told Mint in April that it will continue to expand into smaller towns to generate revenue as it continues to see high load factors and yield from these routes. “We will add new destinations like Kanpur, Darbhanga, Hubli and Pakyong (Sikkim) as soon as airports at these places are ready and connect them to bigger cities such as Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata,” Singh said. “As we expand and grow, the cost should come down,” Singh said.

(With inputs from Reuters)