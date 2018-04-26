Bombay high court stays tax notices to Tata Trusts

Bombay high court asked the tax department to reply on whether it has jurisdiction to issue show cause notice when these had already surrendered their tax exemption status. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Thursday stayed income tax show cause notices issued to six Tata Trusts, including Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT), Tata Trusts said on Thursday.

The notices issued on 8 March had sought to cancel the Tata Trusts licence under Section 12(A) of IT Act for tax exemption. The notices had alleged “non-compliance” of rules that govern use of trust funds for the purpose of tax benefits. Section 12A allows the trusts and non-profit organizations to claim tax benefits but tax exemptions can be withdrawn if trusts invest in 'prohibited modes'.

A withdrawal of tax exemption status could mean a one-time tax payment of 30% of the fair market value of Tata Trusts' assets.

The court asked the tax department to reply on whether it has jurisdiction to issue show cause notice when these had already surrendered their tax exemption status.

The court will hear the matter again on 15 June.

The matter pertains to registrations of the trusts under the IT Act for tax exemption; however, the trusts continue to be registered with the Charity Commissioner for carrying out charitable activities.

“The Trusts filed a writ petition with the Bombay HC last week against the showcause notices,” said Dinesh Kanabar, founder and CEO of Dhruva Advisors, who represented the trusts.

Darius J. Khambatta, senior counsel arguing on behalf of the trusts said the six trusts had surrendered their tax registrations way back in 2015.

“The department had not taken into consideration the fact that the trust has no subsisting registration under Section 12A of the Act, as they have surrendered the registration in March 2015,” said Kanabar.

The trusts in 2015-16, in fact, filed the returns without claiming the benefit of exemption.

The trusts had challenged the tax assessment, the assessment proceedings which were transferred to an office whose jurisdiction is over ‘non-exempt’ trusts.

The trust said any order of cancellation would “cause severe injury” to the public charitable trust, as it could become liable to pay tax on fair value of its assets.

“The assets’ value would be substantial,” said the Trusts in the petition.