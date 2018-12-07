Finding your stolen car will be easier with high security registration plates

Vehicle dealers can also provide high security registration plates for old vehicles. The move is likely to improve the coverage of HSRP on vehicles, while ensuring its quality by the vehicle manufacturers. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Come April 2019, all new vehicles will be sold pre-fitted with high security registration plates, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. “All new vehicles will be sold pre-fitted with High Security Registration Plates - HSRP from the 1st of April next year,” the ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The ministry has notified amendments to Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect, it added. “The notification mandates that the high security registration plate including the third registration mark shall be supplied by the vehicle manufacturers along with the vehicles manufactured on or after the 1st day of April, 2019 to their dealers and dealers shall place a mark of registration on such plates and affix them on the vehicle,” it said.

The vehicle dealers can also provide the high security registration plates for old vehicles. The move is likely to improve the coverage of HSRP on vehicles, while ensuring its quality by the vehicle manufacturers.

The high security registration plate helps in keeping track of the vehicle, and makes it easier to trace a lost or stolen vehicle, it said.

The notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 to this effect was issued after due consideration of objections and suggestions received from the public in this regard.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had in April this year invited objections and suggestions from those likely to be affected from the amendment.