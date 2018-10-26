Nestle India profit rises 30% on strong domestic sales

Sales in the domestic market grew 17.5% to Rs 2,750 crore in the quarter, while expenses rose 14.5%. Photo: Bloomberg

Bengaluru: Nestle India Ltd, maker of Maggi instant noodles and Kit-Kat chocolates, reported a near 30% rise in quarterly profit on Friday, driven by higher domestic sales. Profit came in at Rs 446 crore in the quarter ended 30 September, compared with Rs 343 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations in the quarter grew nearly 17% to Rs 2,939 crore, the Indian unit of Swiss food group Nestle SA said.

Sales in the domestic market grew 17.5% to Rs 2,750 crore in the quarter, while expenses rose 14.5%.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.