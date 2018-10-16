Federal Bank posts marginal growth in quarterly profit

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 3.11 percent at September-end, compared with 3 percent in the previous quarter and 2.39 percent a year earlier. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Federal Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a subdued 0.88% rise in its September-quarter net profit as it provided higher provisions to cover its bad loans. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 266.04 crore compared to Rs 263.70 crore a year ago. That’s higher than the Rs 253.50 crore estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Provisions and contingencies increased 63.39% to Rs 288.82 crore in the quarter from Rs 176.77 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, they surged 45.03% from Rs 199.15 crore.

Asset quality worsened in the quarter with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) surging 63.4% to Rs 3184.53 crore at the end of the September quarter from Rs 1948.97 crore in the same quarter last year.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 3.11% as compared with 2.39% in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs were at 1.78% against 1.32% a year ago.

Net interest income (NII), or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, was up 13.75% to Rs 1,022.47 crore versus Rs 898.91 crore last year. Other income was at Rs 322.89 crore, up 12.4% from Rs 287.22 crore a year ago.

Advances for the quarter grew 25.17% to Rs 1.01 trillion, while deposits rose 21.6% to Rs 1.18 trillion.

At 1.43pm, shares of Federal Bank rose 7% to Rs 81.10 on BSE while India’s benchmark Sensex Index rose 0.66% to 35096.51 points.