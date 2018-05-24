United Spirits beats fourth-quarter profit estimates
Profit came in at Rs211 crore ($30.9 million) in the three months ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs104 crore a year earlier, United Spirits said in a statement
Bengaluru:Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.
Profit came in at Rs211 crore ($30.9 million) in the three months ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs104 crore a year earlier, United Spirits, majority-owned by Diageo Plc, said in a statement.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs690 crore. ($1 = 68.3750 Indian rupees)
