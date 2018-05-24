 United Spirits beats fourth-quarter profit estimates - Livemint
United Spirits beats fourth-quarter profit estimates

Profit came in at Rs211 crore ($30.9 million) in the three months ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs104 crore a year earlier, United Spirits said in a statement

Last Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 08 11 PM IST
Arnab Paul, Vishal Sridhar, Reuters
Products of United Spirits displayed in a wine shop in Connaught Place, New Delhi. United Spirits revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs690 crore. Photo: Ramesh Pathania / Mint
Bengaluru:Indian liquor company United Spirits Ltd on Thursday reported a profit for the fourth quarter that topped analysts’ expectations.

Profit came in at Rs211 crore ($30.9 million) in the three months ended 31 March, compared with a loss of Rs104 crore a year earlier, United Spirits, majority-owned by Diageo Plc, said in a statement.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 1.55 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Revenue from operations rose 6% to Rs690 crore. ($1 = 68.3750 Indian rupees)

First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 08 11 PM IST
