NMDC seeks exploration license for Tungsten in Australia

Hyderabad: Stepping up scouting activities for strategic minerals, state-owned NMDC Limited has approached the Western Australian Government, seeking a license to explore Tungsten, a metal much in need for the Indian defence and aerospace sectors.

“Three new exploration tenement applications were made in the Kimberley region of Western Australia. All three tenements have some known Tungsten occurrences and prospective geology to host polymetallic mineralisation, which includes Tungsten, Copper, Zinc, Gold and rare earth elements. Native Title agreements have been signed with the relevant parties,” company sources told PTI.

Legacy iron , a subsidiary of NMDC in Australia, carries out exploration work for Iron ore, gold and other minerals in that country. “Legacy is carrying out exploration in its 19 exploration tenements in Western Australia in Iron Ore, Gold and base metals. Presently, Legacy is concentrating in exploration of Gold in Mount Celia where good occurrence of Gold is observed, they said.

NMDC is also in discussions with Vietnam-based Masan Resources to acquire considerable stake in it Nui Phao polymetallic mine with rich Tungsten mineral, located in Thai Nguyen province in Northern Vietnam.

Tungsten metal is of strategic importance due to its essential requirement in defence and aerospace sector.

India currently meets its entire requirement through imports. NMDC had earlier entered into MoUs with both MIDHANI and DMRL to explore tungsten investment opportunities in India and abroad.

Presently the PSU is scouting for acquisition of tungsten assets in India and abroad as per the requirement of the Defence and Aerospace sectors. It has also signed an MoU with Indian Rare Earths Limited for scouting of rare earth minerals in India and abroad.

The miner has submitted the proposal for reservation of Khobna Tungsten Block, Nagpur District, Maharashtra, the sources added. NMDC is in the process of setting up of a pilot-scale processing plant for gold in its mining lease in Tanzania.