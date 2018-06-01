Bajaj Auto vehicles sales rise 30% in May, shares surge 7%
Bajaj Auto shares jump 6.97% to Rs2,752.15 per share on BSE after the company says its total vehicle sales rise 30% in May to 407,044 units
Last Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 12 52 PM IST
New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd shares jumped 7% on Friday after the company said that its total vehicle sales rose 30% in May.
Bajaj Auto shares surged 6.97% to Rs2,752.15 per share in intraday trade on BSE. On NSE, the stock jumped 5.8% to Rs2,911.40 in intraday trade.
At 12.43pm, shares were trading 4.73% up at Rs2882.30, while the Sensex was down 0.05% at 35,306.02.
May total sales stood at 407,044 vehicles, down from 313,756 vehicles a year ago. Motorcycles sales rose to 342,595 units compared to 277,115 units last year.
Commercial vehicles sales jumped 76% to 64,449 units in May, compared to 36,641 units last year.
May total exports rose to 182,419 vehicles from 139,709 vehicles last year.
First Published: Fri, Jun 01 2018. 12 52 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Maruti Suzuki car sales rise 23.1% in May on back of Swift demand
- Modi government to review Air India deal after sale plan flops
- How a comma in FDI policy let AirAsia fly
- Govt to ask ONGC to bear fuel subsidy to help cut petrol, diesel prices
- ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar asked to be on leave till probe is over
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Will ICICI Bank investors now find closure in Chanda Kochhar controversy?
- When auditors grow a spine, investor health should get a boost
- Why it became impossible to get bids for Air India
- India Q4 GDP data: Non-farm private sector growth slows
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results