Bajaj Auto vehicles sales rise 30% in May, shares surge 7%

Bajaj Auto shares jump 6.97% to Rs2,752.15 per share on BSE after the company says its total vehicle sales rise 30% in May to 407,044 units

Livemint
Motorcycles sales rose to 342,595 units compared to 277,115 units last year. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Bajaj Auto Ltd shares jumped 7% on Friday after the company said that its total vehicle sales rose 30% in May.

Bajaj Auto shares surged 6.97% to Rs2,752.15 per share in intraday trade on BSE. On NSE, the stock jumped 5.8% to Rs2,911.40 in intraday trade.

At 12.43pm, shares were trading 4.73% up at Rs2882.30, while the Sensex was down 0.05% at 35,306.02.

May total sales stood at 407,044 vehicles, down from 313,756 vehicles a year ago. Motorcycles sales rose to 342,595 units compared to 277,115 units last year.

Commercial vehicles sales jumped 76% to 64,449 units in May, compared to 36,641 units last year.

May total exports rose to 182,419 vehicles from 139,709 vehicles last year.

