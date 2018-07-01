GST collections rise to Rs95,610 crore in June: Hasmukh Adhia
Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia says if bogus bills are not issued, then GST revenues would improve further in the coming months
New Delhi: Goods and services tax (GST) revenue mop-up rose to Rs95,610 crore in the month of June, as against Rs94,016 crore in the previous month, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said on Sunday.
In April 2018, the collections from GST were over Rs1.03 trillion. “It’s (Rs1 trillion) not the norm still. We hope to bring it (GST revenue) to the level of Rs1 lakh crore (every month),” Adhia said while addressing the GST Day celebrations here.
He said the average monthly collection in the previous fiscal has been Rs89,885 crore. Adhia also said if bogus bills are not issued, then revenues would improve further in the coming months. Adhia also acknowledged the efforts of stakeholders, officers and businesses in making GST, which was rolled out on 1 July last year, a success.
